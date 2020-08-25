Przybek in Wales U21 Squad

Tuesday, 25th Aug 2020 19:34

Blues keeper Adam Przybek has been named in the Wales U21 squad for their European Championships qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica on Friday 4th September. (KO 3.30pm).

Przybek, 20, who will join up with the squad on Sunday, has previously won one cap at U21 level having played games at U17 and U19 with Wales and U15 and U16 with England.

Also in the squad is former Blues striker David Johnson’s son Brennan, who plays for Nottingham Forest.









Photo: TWTD