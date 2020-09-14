U23s Host Millwall in Season Opener

Monday, 14th Sep 2020 15:58 Town’s U23s get their season under way when they take on Millwall at Playford Road on Tuesday (KO 1pm) with all their home games currently set to be played behind closed doors. Gerard Nash’s side play all the other teams in Professional Development League Two South - Bristol City, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Colchester United, Millwall, QPR, Swansea City and Watford - home and away and sides from League Two North once. The U18s opened their campaign with a 3-2 defeat at Colchester on Saturday, while the U16s beat the same opposition 3-0. U23s Millwall (H) - 1pm - 15/09/20

QPR (A) - 1pm - 22/09/20

Colchester United (A) - 7pm - 28/09/20

Cardiff City (H) - 1pm - 06/10/20

Birmingham City (A) - 2pm - 16/10/20

Sheffield Wednesday (H) - 12pm - 27/10/20

Sheffield United (A) - 7pm - 02/11/20

Coventry City (H) - 1pm - 10/11/20

Bristol City (A) - 1pm - 24/11/20

Watford (H) - 1pm - 01/12/20/

Swansea City (H) - 1pm - 15/12/20

Charlton Athletic (A) - 1pm - 21/12/20

Millwall (A) - 1pm - 18/01/21

Colchester United (H) - 1pm - 26/01/21

Cardiff City (A) - 1pm - 02/02/21

Watford (A) - 7pm - 05/02/21

Bristol City (H) - 12pm - 16/02/21

QPR (H) - 1pm - 23/02/21

Swansea City (A) - 1pm - 08/03/21

Charlton Athletic (H) - 1pm - 16/03/21

Hull City (A) - 7pm - 22/03/21

Barnsley (H) - 12pm - 13/04/21

Wigan Athletic (A) - 1pm - 19/04/21

Nottingham Forest (H) - 12pm - 27/04/21

Crewe Alexandra (A) - 1pm - 03/05/21

U18s & U16s Colchester United (A) - 11am - 12/09/20 (U16s game too)

Millwall (H) - 11am - 19/09/20 (U16s game too)

Charlton Athletic (A) - 11am - 26/09/20 (U16s game too)

QPR (H) - 11am - 03/10/20 (U16s game too)

Barnsley (H) - 11am - 17/10/20

Crewe Alexandra (A) - 1pm - 24/10/20

Nottingham Forest (H) - 11am - 31/10/20 (U16s game too)

Wigan Athletic (A) - 1pm - 07/11/20

Bristol City (H) - 11am - 21/11/20 (U16s game TBC)

Swansea City (Neutral) - 1pm - 28/11/20 (U16s game too)

Watford (A) - 10/30am - 19/12/20 (U16s game too)

Cardiff City (A) - 1pm - 09/01/21

Colchester United (H) - 11am - 16/01/21 (U16s game too)

Charlton Athletic (H) - 11am - 23/01/21 (U16s game too)

QPR (A) - 11am - 30/01/21 (U16s game too)

Swansea City (Neutral) - 1pm - 06/02/21 (U16s game too)

Bristol City (A) - 11am - 13/02/21 (U16s game TBC)

Millwall (A) - 11am - 20/02/21 (U16s game too)

Cardiff City (H) - 1pm - 27/02/21

Watford (H) - 11am - 13/03/21 (U16s game too)

Sheffield Wednesday (H) - 11am - 20/03/21

Sheffield United (A) - 1pm - 10/04/21 (U16s game too)

Coventry City (H) - 12pm - 17/04/21 (U16s game too)

Birmingham City (A) - 12/30pm - 24/04/21 (U16s game too)

Hull City (H) - 11am - 01/05/21 (U16s game too)



All home fixtures currently behind closed doors. Away fixtures are at the discretion of the host club.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



jonwillpott added 16:09 - Sep 14

Would be nice for those of us that support the academy players if they could put the games (or at least highlights) on Facebook or You Tube to watch in the current situation. In normal times I would personally go and watch all their home games.



0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments