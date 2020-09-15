Owls Await Town or Fulham

Tuesday, 15th Sep 2020 21:58

Town will host Championship Sheffield Wednesday in round three of the Carabao Cup if they beat Premier League Fulham in Wednesday’s second round tie at Portman Road.

The Owls defeated Rochdale 2-0 at Spotland in their second round tie this evening, Elias Kachunga and Josh Windass netting the goals in the second half.

Third round ties will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.





Photo: Action Images