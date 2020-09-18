U18s Host Millwall

Friday, 18th Sep 2020 11:38 Town’s U18s will be looking to get their first points of the season on the board when they host Millwall in a behind-closed-doors game at Playford Road on Saturday morning. Adem Atay’s side were beaten 3-2 at Colchester in their opening Professional Development League Two South fixture last Saturday with Ola Bello and Michael Bareck (pictured) the scorers. The U16s, who also host Millwall this weekend, beat the U’s 3-0.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments