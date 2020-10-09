Andoh Joins Lowestoft on Loan

Blues U23s defender Levi Andoh has joined Lowestoft Town on a month’s loan.

Andoh signed an 18-month deal at Portman Road in January having previously been with Worcester City.

On Wednesday Andoh scored a brilliant 30-yard strike for a Town XI as they won 3-1 at Walsham-le-Willows in the Suffolk Premier Cup.

"The link-up with Ipswich - it’s a two-way relationship,” Trawlerboys manager Jamie Godbold told his club’s official site.

"It is a chance to build up their young players and give them experience, while it strengthens us as well.”

Andoh goes straight into the for Saturday’s game at Kings Langley in the Pitching In Southern Premier Division Central League.

Already on loan with Lowestoft is young Blues striker Colin Oppong.

