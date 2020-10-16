Quantcast
U18s Draw Southend at Home in Youth Cup
Friday, 16th Oct 2020 16:41

Townâ€™s U18s have been drawn at home to Southend United in the first round of the FA Youth Cup.

First round ties, which usually take place at a clubâ€™s main ground, must be played before Saturday 7th November.

Last season the Blues exited the competition at the third round stage having lost 2-1 at Cardiff City after extra-time.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

The U18s are in action at home to Barnsley in a behind-closed-doors Professional Development League Two South game at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

