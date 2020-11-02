Chirewa Signs First Pro Deal

Monday, 2nd Nov 2020 17:00 Academy midfielder Tawanda Chirewa has put pen to paper on his first professional deal with the Blues, a contract which runs to the summer of 2022 with an option for a further season. Chirewa, who turned 17 last month, became Town's second-youngest debutant in last season’s EFL Trophy tie at Colchester aged only 16 years and 31 days. Connor Wickham is the only player to have made his bow when younger at 16 years and 11 days. In the summer, the Zimbabwe-born, Shenfield-based schemer began his two-year academy scholarship, despite interest from Fulham. Chirewa has featured for the U23s this season, netting his first goal at that level in the 2-1 victory over Cardiff City at Playford Road last month.

Photos: TWTD/ITFC



Moriarty added 17:10 - Nov 2

Congratulations Tawanda and best of luck in your career here. 2

Saxonblue74 added 17:45 - Nov 2

Good luck to him. A "schemer" hey Phil?! Just what we need in the first team squad! 0

