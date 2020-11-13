Fulham Await Blues or Chelmsford in FA Youth Cup

Friday, 13th Nov 2020 17:13

Town’s U18s will host Fulham at Portman Road in round three of the FA Youth Cup if they beat Chelmsford City in their second round tie.

Matches in the third round, in which clubs from the top two divisions make their entry into the competition, must be played by Saturday 14th December.

The young Blues travel to take on Chelmsford on Monday 23rd November (KO 7.30pm) with the Essex club set to stream the game live.

Goals from Harley Curtis and Liam Gibbs and one in each half from Alfie Cutbush earned Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell’s side to a 4-1 victory over Southend United in the first round at Portman Road last week.

Last season the U18s exited the competition at the third round stage having lost 2-1 at Cardiff City after extra-time after defeating King's Lynn and Exeter in the previous two rounds.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images