McGuinness: My Aim is to Play at the Highest Level But My Current Focus is Only On Ipswich

Monday, 14th Dec 2020 12:44 Things could undoubtedly be going better for Town right now but loan defender Mark McGuinness is also seeing parent club Arsenal struggle towards the wrong end of the Premier League. While the sixth-placed Blues prepare for tomorrow night’s home clash with rock-bottom Burton, who have yet to record an away win this season, the Gunners are just six places off the foot of the top flight after slipping to a fourth straight home defeat last night as unfancied Burnley emerged 1-0 winners to join Leicester, Aston Villa and Wolves in taking all three points from the Emirates Stadium. But while McGuinness could go on to be part of a major rebuild at Arsenal in the not too distant future, he insists his current focus is firmly on Town and getting their promotion challenge back on track with a win over the Brewers who, despite their lowly status, are unbeaten in their last four league games and surrendered the lead in each of their most recent three. The tall centre-back said: “Arsenal keep in touch with me and I’ve spoken to a few of the guys there to discuss how things are going for me here at Ipswich. I am also in touch with a few of my team-mates because a lot of them are out on loan in League One as well so we are able to compare notes. “Arsenal are not doing too well at the moment but they have quality players in their side and I don’t see this spell lasting too much longer. They are a good enough side to get away from where they are in the table right now. “I have always said it is my goal to play at the highest level but I’m not really thinking about that at the moment. “My heart and my head are set on Ipswich. I’m well away from thinking about Arsenal and anything to do with my future. I’m here for the season and that’s the only thing on my mind right now, to do as well as I can for Ipswich through to May next year. “The loan is working out well and I’m learning and developing as a player with every game I play. I’ve played 10 games now and hopefully, by the end of the season, I’ll have at least doubled that number and have twice the amount of experience in the tank as well.” McGuinness is enjoying his role alongside Luke Woolfenden in central defence and added: “I think me and Woolfy work well together and I think the whole back four are all used to each other as well. “The connection will only grow stronger with the games we play alongside each other and I’m definitely learning from everyone else, all the guys in the team no matter what position they play. I think we’re gelling quite well but we need to do better. “It’s good to have some older heads in the team and I feel fortunate to have two alongside me in the back four, Luke Chambers on the right and Stephen Ward on the left. “They are key to the side because they can get everyone going when things might not be going as well as we would like. They are both the type to lift us when we need it. “The training here is a lot different when you look at the intensity of the games and how quickly they come about. In terms of improving, everyone has their own areas they want to work on and that’s down to the gaffer, as well as coaches Stuart Taylor and Matt Gill.” McGuinness, who saw a close-range header against Portsmouth fly over the bar, is anxious to add goals to his game. “That’s something I have to improve in my game,” he admitted. “I need to do more in the attacking box and chip in with a few goals. I should definitely be more of a threat with my height.” Unfortunately, the young Londoner who represents the Republic of Ireland is still waiting for family and friends to attend a Town game and see him in live action. Supporters may be returning in modest numbers but he explained: “My parents and others are still having to make do with watching at home, but I’m hoping that situation will change in the future. “It will be nice for them – and me too – if they are able to come and see me play for Ipswich.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Blue12345 added 12:51 - Dec 14

He will be playing in the championship next season at this rate... for Arsenal. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 12:56 - Dec 14

I like this lad. I hope he's a big success wherever he plays in a long career. 0

