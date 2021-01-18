No Tuesday Move for Oxford Clash

Monday, 18th Jan 2021 11:07 Town’s game against Oxford United at Portman Road won’t be played tomorrow, despite U’s manager Karl Robinson having said at the weekend that the visit to Suffolk was a match which he would like to have been brought forward to this Tuesday. Robinson said on Saturday that he was keen to play one of his club’s later season fixtures on Tuesday in order to reduce the workload on his players in February with the trip to Portman Road, which is scheduled for Saturday 20th February, a candidate. "We’ll be asking if Ipswich or Wigan could chuck one of those games on Tuesday,” he told the Oxford Mail. “That might free up a Saturday later down the road. "If that doesn’t happen and we next play on Saturday, it’s less than four days per game if the season carries on for 10 extra days. If it doesn’t, it’ll be 3.4. For 27 games, that's an incredible ask.” However, we understand Town have not heard from Oxford regarding the proposed switch and the game is still set to be played as scheduled. Meanwhile, former Blues youngster Patrick Webber has left Wigan by mutual consent. The 21-year-old defender, the son of ex-Millwall defender Damian, joined the Latics in the summer of 2019 on a two-year deal. Webber, who the Town academy recruited from Worthing, made one Papa John's Trophy sub appearance while with the Lancastrians.

Photo: TWTD



