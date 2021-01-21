Fleetwood and Wigan Linked With Donacien

Thursday, 21st Jan 2021 10:51 Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic are reported to be among the clubs eyeing a move for Blues right-back Janoi Donacien. The 27-year-old was the subject of a rebuffed nominal bid understood to be in the region of £50,000 last week with the St Lucia-born defender’s former club Accrington Stanley also keen on taking him on loan for a second time. Now, according to the EADT, Fleetwood and Wigan are keen on loan moves for Donacien, who seems certain to leave Portman Road during January as the Blues look to cut their squad of senior players to the 22 stipulated by the salary cap. Donacien’s Town contract is up at the end of the season but with the Blues having an option for a further campaign.

Photo: Matchday Images



OwainG1992 added 10:59 - Jan 21

£50,000? That's ridiculous.

If you want the lad offer 200K.

There's a number of talented lads in league one out of contract in the summer.

If we do go up should look at them. 0

Dockerblue added 11:02 - Jan 21

Would he have been any worse at RB than Chambers? Seemed to do ok there last season on loan at Accrington. 0

Suffolkboy added 11:35 - Jan 21

It would be excellent for him to actually be in with the chance on getting playing time ; when that’s your way of life how frustrating lack of opportunity must be !

COYB 0

ArnieM added 11:40 - Jan 21

I feel really sorry for Donacian . What on earth has he done to upset Lambert ?

I do wonder if it will come back to bite us I the bum if we let the only fit bespoke RB leave this Club. KVY is clearly not going to be fit any time soon this season. With Chambers as our only fit RB, wed be one injury away from catastrophe.... 2

