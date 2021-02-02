Young U23s Side at Cardiff

Tuesday, 2nd Feb 2021 12:45

Town have named a young U23s side for this afternoon’s game at Cardiff City, which is being streamed live (KO 1pm).

No senior players are involved with the U23s also having a friendly against Brentford’s B team at Playford Road tomorrow afternoon.

It’s likely regular U23s players such as Armando Dobra, Elkan Baggott, Zak Brown and Tyreece Simpson will be involved in that match.

Right-back Barry Cotter is the only player with any league experience in the side facing the second string from ex-Town manager Mick McCarthy's new club.

The U23s, who go into today’s match second in Professional Development League Two South, again include trialist Callum Page, a teenage midfielder from Needham Market, who has featured on a number of occasions since November, on the bench.

U23s: White, Cotter, Stewart, Armin, Wyss, Alexander, Humphreys, Crane, Viral, K Brown, Oppong. Subs: Ridd, Cutbush, Page, Curtis.





Photo: Matchday Images

Daz added 13:27 - Feb 2

25min in and winning 2 0

