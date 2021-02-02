Young U23s Side at Cardiff
Tuesday, 2nd Feb 2021 12:45
Town have named a young U23s side for this afternoon’s game at Cardiff City, which is being streamed live (KO 1pm).
No senior players are involved with the U23s also having a friendly against Brentford’s B team at Playford Road tomorrow afternoon.
It’s likely regular U23s players such as Armando Dobra, Elkan Baggott, Zak Brown and Tyreece Simpson will be involved in that match.
Right-back Barry Cotter is the only player with any league experience in the side facing the second string from ex-Town manager Mick McCarthy's new club.
The U23s, who go into today’s match second in Professional Development League Two South, again include trialist Callum Page, a teenage midfielder from Needham Market, who has featured on a number of occasions since November, on the bench.
U23s: White, Cotter, Stewart, Armin, Wyss, Alexander, Humphreys, Crane, Viral, K Brown, Oppong. Subs: Ridd, Cutbush, Page, Curtis.
Photo: Matchday Images
