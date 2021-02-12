Another Postponement For U18s

Friday, 12th Feb 2021 15:24 Town’s U18s are again without a match this weekend as Saturday’s game at Bristol City has been postponed due to the impact of Storm Darcy. The side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell have dropped to second in Professional Development League Two South having had their previous games against QPR and Swansea postponed over the last two weekends due to the weather, while a rearranged date with the West Londoners also succumbed on Tuesday.

Photo: Matchday Images



