Top-of-the-Table U18s Clash Ends Level

Monday, 22nd Feb 2021 11:57 Town’s U18s drew 3-3 with their Millwall counterparts at the Lions’ Calmont Road training ground in a top-of-the-table Professional Development League Two South clash on Saturday. Harley Curtis opened the scoring in the first minute, but the home side scored three times to establish a strong lead. However, Albie Armin netted on 62 and a Curtis grabbed his second six minutes later to level the game. The young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, are second in the table behind Millwall by one point having played two fewer games. The previous weekend, the U18s drew 2-2 away at Tottenham in a friendly in which Alfie Cutbush and trialist Matt Ward scored the goals. U18s: Catley, Agbaje (Bello 46), Humphreys, Stewart, Kabongolo, Armin, Alexander (c), Cutbush, Curtis, Chirewa (Bareck 80), Ward. Unused: Cullum, Knock.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



81Legends added 12:04 - Feb 22

I find myself taking even more interest than normal in our Academy results these days. Well done to all concerned. Hopefully the future of the Club is brighter than the present and recent past. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments