Youth Cup Given OK to Resume

Friday, 26th Feb 2021 18:17 Town’s U18s have been given the OK to resume their FA Youth Cup campaign. The Blues youngsters reached round four by coming from behind to beat Premier League Fulham 3-2 in their third-round tie at Portman Road in December having defeated Chelmsford 5-0 away in round two and Southend 4-1 at home in the first. The competition was suspended due to the lockdown in early January but now the FA have given confirmation that it can resume in March. The young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, will host Swindon on a date yet to be set in round four with the tie having to take place before Saturday 3rd April. The U18s face Cardiff City at Playford Road on Saturday morning in a Professional Development League Two South game. They sit second in the division with the Bluebirds fifth. Meanwhile, younger academy age groups have been given the OK to return to training from 8th March following their season’s suspension due to the lockdown with their campaign extended into June. Games for U16s sides resume on the weekend of 27/28th March.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments