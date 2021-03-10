Youth Cup Date With Swindon Set

Town’s FA Youth Cup fourth round tie against Swindon will be played on Saturday 27th March at Portman Road (KO 2pm).

The Blues’ U18s reached round four by coming from behind to beat Premier League Fulham 3-2 in their third-round tie at home in December, having defeated Chelmsford 5-0 away in round two and Southend 4-1 at home in the first.

The competition was suspended due to the lockdown in early January.

As the tie clashes with the League One fixture at Wigan, it’s not expected that the match will be streamed live as was the case with the previous Youth Cup games.

The young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, are currently top of Professional Development League Two South.

Town have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images