Ipswich Town U18s 3-1 Swindon Town U18s - Gallery
Sunday, 28th Mar 2021 10:58

Photos from yesterday's 3-1 FA Youth Cup victory over Swindon at Portman Road.

Swindon's goal

Liam Gibbs in action

Edwin Agbaje equalises for Town

Albie Armin heads home the third

Ola Bello after scoring Town's second

Alfie Cutbush about to make a challenge

Cameron Humphreys wins the ball


Photos: James Ager



