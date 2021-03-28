Ipswich Town U18s 3-1 Swindon Town U18s - Gallery

Sunday, 28th Mar 2021 10:58 Photos from yesterday's 3-1 FA Youth Cup victory over Swindon at Portman Road.

Photos: James Ager



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments