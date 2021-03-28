Ipswich Town U18s 3-1 Swindon Town U18s - Gallery
Sunday, 28th Mar 2021 10:58
Photos from yesterday's 3-1 FA Youth Cup victory over Swindon at Portman Road.
Swindon's goal
Liam Gibbs in action
Edwin Agbaje equalises for Town
Albie Armin heads home the third
Ola Bello after scoring Town's second
Alfie Cutbush about to make a challenge
Cameron Humphreys wins the ball
Photos: James Ager
