Atay Pleased With Result If Not Performance

Monday, 29th Mar 2021 17:51 U18s manager Adem Atay was pleased with the result if not the performance as his side beat Swindon 3-1 in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon to progress to round five. George Cowmeadow gave the visitors an early lead but Edwin Agbaje equalised and then second-half headers from Ola Bello and Albie Armin secured the victory. “It was a good result and we were pleased with the outcome although not too pleased with the performance to be honest,” Atay told the club site. “All respect to Swindon because they made it a great game and we went a goal behind. The lads dealt with the adversity though, and continued to create chances. There was an injury to Zanda Siziba so we were forced into that change at half-time but again we dealt with it well. “We weren’t pleased with how we controlled the game in the second half, albeit we did score two goals. That’s part of the learning curve though, the fact that we got into the next round but we know we can do better.” Atay was pleased with the way his side found the net in varying ways: “The nice thing about all three goals is that they were different. “For the first goal we had some good movement down the right side with our full-back making a 60-yard dash up field. That gave us the width to get in behind and Edwin then produced a good finish. “The second goal we tried a short corner which didn’t come off but we then managed to get a good ball in and Ola flicked in well. He got injured in the process so had to come off 10 minutes later which was a shame. “The third was another good header. One thing we certainly have in our line-up is players willing to go and head the ball. Albie had been scoring some good goals in training and he popped up with another good one in the game. Credit to the lads because they were very dangerous from set pieces. “Overall I’m pleased for the lads and pleased that we got the job done and progressed but, yes, we want to play better.” The U18s will face Middlesbrough or Swansea City - who are in action on Friday - away in the fifth round with the winner of that tie taking on Peterborough, Sheffield United or Bristol City at home in the quarter-finals.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments