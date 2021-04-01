Edwards Looking to Get Back Among the Goals

Thursday, 1st Apr 2021 11:32 Gwion Edwards is hoping to end the season the way he started it, with a purple patch in which he scored five times in a seven-game run helping to fire Town to the top of League One. But his last goal was in mid-October and the winger is eager to take his tally for the current campaign to six and beyond as the Blues attempt to recapture their best form and qualify for the play-offs. “Another goal would be lovely,” said the former Peterborough man. “The gaffer has said he is looking for creativity and I want to play my part. “At the start of the season I was doing really well and if I can get back to that form it is only going to be a positive for both myself and the team. “I want to be creating and setting up goals even if I’m not scoring them myself. I had an assist for James Norwood at Portsmouth recently but it would be great if I could get back to the form I showed at the start of the season. “Why is it not happening for me now? I think it’s just the way football goes, how players’ form goes up and down over the course of a full season. There are spells when everything seems to go right for you. Every shot you take is flying in and yet at other times it just doesn’t happen. “It’s just a question of trying to get into the right areas at the right time, while the final ball from me has got to be a lot better. That’s something we have been working on in training this week and hopefully it will come.

“The gaffer has his style of play that he wants us to play so we’ve been working hard on that and there’s no reason why we can’t get the three points tomorrow when Bristol Rovers come to Portman Road and again on Monday when we are at Rochdale. “He likes the wingers to come in and find little pockets of space and to create two against one situations with the full-backs high. It’s about trying to get crosses into the box as well and it’s all geared to us creating more chances, meaning we can hopefully score more goals. “Every manager has his preferred style of play and there’s always something different. As a winger I’m trying to play more inside and both on and off the ball there’s different stuff the manager is trying to implement. “It’s been enjoyable and we’re learning something different each day in training, so the next step is to take it on to the pitch on match days and hope everything will click to help us achieve the results we are going to need.” Asked if it made it more difficult to introduce a new style of play towards the end of the season, with only 10 games left to play, Edwards added: “Not necessarily. We know how he wants us to play and there have been some positive bits and pieces in the games we have played, but we need to do it consistently, for 90 minutes, in the games coming up.” While the play-offs remain within reach a lot of Town fans, who have had to make do with following the team via the club’s own iFollow match-day streaming service, have questioned the players’ mentality. Is the belief, the hunger, the desire all it should be? “The fans are entitled to their opinions. They pay good money to come and watch us, and support us. We have missed them a lot, both at Portman Road and the away grounds, but we can still feel their frustrations. “However, I don’t think you can question the players we have at the club because we have always worked hard. “That’s how it was under the previous manager and it’s the same under the new one. Hopefully, between now and the end of the season, we can get it right for us, the club and the fans. Getting into the play-offs would be a way of giving something back to the supporters and it would be an amazing feeling to do that.” In a press conference that took place before training today, Edwards was also asked if there was any possibility of him being asked to stand in at right-back, something he did briefly under ex-manager Paul Lambert, and he replied: “If it had been discussed I couldn’t really tell you at the minute anyway. “Nothing’s been discussed like that yet and we don’t even know the team for tomorrow yet, or the formation that we’re going to play. “Hopefully we’ll find that out in training today and if I am out on the pitch tomorrow I’ll be doing my best to get forward and attack, plus I’ll give 100 per cent to try and get the win for the team, whether that’s going forward or defending as well. “Personally I believe we can do it and most of the lads believe it as well. We’re so close, we’re within touching distance of the top six and all we can do is to go out on Friday and get the three points. “Then we go to Rochdale on Monday and look to build on it. April is going to be a long month but I see no reason why we can’t do it.” Town have had no midweek game either this week or last and Edwards concluded: “We need to make sure we benefit from the work we have done on the training ground. We have a tough period ahead and we all need to be fit and raring to go. “Even the players who are not involved at the minute need to be ready and prepared. They could get the shout at any time. As the manager has already shown, you might not travel one week but the next you are in the starting line-up. We’re going to need everyone if we’re going to do it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



buzbyblue added 11:41 - Apr 1

If our squad played as well as they talked we'd already be promoted, sadly as per the norm just more turd polishing 0

vanmunt added 11:53 - Apr 1

Every April 1st you have to be wary of prank articles but you did have me on this one.. haven't scored since October, 'I have to add goals', no s**t Sherlock. 0

RobITFC added 12:06 - Apr 1

What a great idea! 0

DifferentGravy added 12:20 - Apr 1

Was so far off the pace last game and has been poor for a while now. Again, I look for what he contributes to the team. As a supposed part of the attacking three(which in reality is a 5 in midfield) he should be setting up chances and scoring goals. With the exception of 5/6 games at the beginning of this season, he rarely does either. You dont need data and statistic to see when a player ISNT beating his marker or crossing a dangerous ball into the box 0

PositivelyPortman added 12:43 - Apr 1

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 0

