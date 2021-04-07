Town and Pompey Linked With Defender Johnston

Wednesday, 7th Apr 2021 17:47 Town and Portsmouth have been linked with Feyenoord central defender George Johnston, who is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic. According to Football Insider, the Blues and Pompey are both eyeing a summer move for Johnston, who has impressed for the Latics having joined them in January. The 22-year-old Manchester-born defender, who has been capped by Scotland at U20 and U21 levels, started his career with Liverpool’s academy before moving on to Feyenoord in August 2019. He made one Eredivisie start and three sub appearances for the Rotterdam side in the first half of this season. Johnston, who is out of contract in the summer but with Feyenoord to having an option for a further season, has made 12 starts and three sub appearances scoring once for Wigan, whose caretaker-manager, Leam Richardson, is Town boss Paul Cook’s former Latics, Portsmouth and Chesterfield assistant and who has been tipped for a role at Portman Road next season.

Photo: PagePix



chepstowblue added 18:17 - Apr 7

We'll be linked with every Wigan and Portsmouth player over the next few months. Messi, Hazard and Grealish are also on our radar! Messi playing off Norwood would be a joy, and the interchanging of Dozzell and Hazard has me salivating.Toto alongside Varane would be the icing. As always, my feet are firmly planted and I'm keeping it realistic!! 0

