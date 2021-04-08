Compensation Options and Season Ticket Pricing Delayed Following Takeover

Thursday, 8th Apr 2021 15:15 Town have delayed confirming compensation options for season ticket holders for this season and pricing for 2021/22 following yesterday’s takeover. A statement on the club site reads: “The club would like to make season ticket holders aware that confirmation regarding the refund options available because of restrictions to home games this year will now not be announced this week. The season ticket pricing for 2021/22 has also been put on hold. “The club had intended to confirm the refund options available today and then announce the season ticket pricing on Friday but following yesterday’s historic events that saw Gamechanger 20 Ltd become the new owners of Ipswich Town, it has been decided to delay both for now. “The club will publish both the compensation options and the pricing for next season as soon as possible and an update will be provided next week.”

Photo: TWTD



XX1_1TFC added 15:39 - Apr 8

If they have any sense they will just transfer any season tickets fully paid up onto next season

Vouchers will not be an option this season for me and regarding offering all home games on I follow we have 3 season tkts in our house but only ever watch the one game Let’s hope they look after the loyal fans that stuck by them this season ⚽️💙 2

itsonlyme added 15:49 - Apr 8

XX1 agree with you entirely. 0

