Final Day Game Against Fleetwood Moves to Sunday
Thursday, 8th Apr 2021 16:46

The Blues' last game of the season at home to Fleetwood Town has moved to Sunday 9th May with a midday kick-off along with the other final-day League One fixtures.

The match was initially set to take place the previous day day with a 3pm start.


Photo: Pagepix



itsonlyme added 16:57 - Apr 8
With Fans???
