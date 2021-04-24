U18s Beaten Ahead of Youth Cup Date With Blades

Town’s U18s, who will face Sheffield United in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final at Portman Road on Friday evening, were beaten 4-2 at Birmingham City in Professional Development League Two South this afternoon.

Alfie Cutbush and Nico Valentine netted for the side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, who remain second but now seven points behind leaders Charlton, who won 4-3 away at Wigan.

However, they maintain their nine-point lead on third-placed Millwall, who were beaten 5-0 at Coventry. The top two go through to the end-of-season play-offs.

The U18s are next in action on Friday evening when they host the Blades in their Youth Cup semi-final (KO 5.30pm). The club expect to stream the game live.

Town: Bort, Agbaje, Stephenson, Steele, Bradshaw, Cutbush, Chirewa, Valentine (Hoque 61), Manly (Buabo 57), Nwabueze (Barbrook 46), Osbourne. Subs: Ridd.





