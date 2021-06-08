Gibbs and Brothers in Charity Three Peaks Challenge

Tuesday, 8th Jun 2021 18:32 Blues youngster Liam Gibbs and his brothers Ryan and Jordan are taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge at the end of next week to raise money for the charity Head for Change. Gibbs, 18, made his first team debut for the Blues in the home game against Charlton in November having come through the academy. Town have offered the Bury St Edmunds-based midfielder a new contract with his current terms up this summer. The brothers will attempt to climb the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales, Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon, within 24 hours on Friday 18th June. Given their involvement in football - while Liam is breaking into the firs team with Town, Ryan has played for Needham Market, Haverhill Rovers and Cambridge City and Jordan for Walsham-le-Willows - they felt that Head for Change was the natural choice as their charity. "We were looking at different charities who we could raise money for and how they can help people that get brain injuries," Liam told the club site. "We’re all athletic and we’re quite into walking so it was a nice way to complete a challenge and raise money for a charity that need it. "This was a new charity when we were coming up with the challenge and they hadn’t had any fundraising events for them so far. "They do great work to help people that are suffering with brain injuries, their families and everyone it affects really. "A massive thank you to everyone that has donated so far. All donations are hugely appreciated and any more are welcomed. "We just want to raise as much money as possible to help as many people as possible who could suffer with this in later life." The brothers have a Just Giving Page which can be found here.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Upthetown1970 added 18:37 - Jun 8

Good luck to you all. What fantastic young men you are. Gibbs I remember also donated to his local hospital during the first lockdown. What a great role model. We need to get Gibbs contract sorted asap. Donated ! Great charity 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments