Ipswich Town Fixtures 2021/22

Thursday, 24th Jun 2021 09:20 Town's 2021/22 Sky Bet League One fixtures in full. 7 Aug 2021 Morecambe H 11 Aug 2021 Carabao Cup R1 14 Aug 2021 Burton Albion A 17 Aug 2021 Cheltenham Town A 21 Aug 2021 MK Dons H 25 Aug 2021 Carabao Cup R2 28 Aug 2021 AFC Wimbledon H 1 Sep 2021 Papa John’s EFL Trophy R1 7 Sep 2021 Wycome Wanderers A 11 Sep 2021 Bolton Wanderers H 18 Sep 2021 Lincoln City A 22 Sep 2021 Carabao Cup R3 25 Sep 2021 Sheffield Wednesday H 28 Sep 2021 Doncaster Rovers H 2 Oct 2021 Accrington Stanley A 9 Oct 2021 Shrewsbury Town H 16 Oct 2021 Cambridge United A 19 Oct 2021 Portsmouth A 23 Oct 2021 Fleetwood Town H 27 Oct 2021 Carabao Cup R4 30 Oct 2021 Plymouth Argyle A 6 Nov 2021 Emirates FA Cup 13 Nov 2021 Oxford United H 20 Nov 2021 Sunderland A 23 Nov 2021 Rotherham United H 27 Nov 2021 Crewe Alexandra H 4 Dec 2021 Emirates FA Cup R2 7 Dec 2021 Charlton Athletic A 11 Dec 2021 Wigan Athletic A 18 Dec 2021 Sunderland H 22 Dec 2021 Carabao Cup R5 26 Dec 2021 Gillingham A 29 Dec 2021 Wycombe Wanderers H 1 Jan 2022 Lincoln City H 5 Jan 2022 Carabao Cup SF1 8 Jan 2022 AFC Wimbledon A 8 Jan 2022 Emirates FA Cup R3 12 Jan 2022 Carabao Cup SF2 15 Jan 2022 Bolton Wanderers A 22 Jan 2022 Accrington Stanley H 29 Jan 2022 Sheffield Wednesday A 5 Feb 2022 Gillingham H 5 Feb 2022 Emirates FA Cup R4 8 Feb 2022 Doncaster Rovers A 12 Feb 2022 MK Dons A 19 Feb 2022 Burton Albion H 22 Feb 2022 Cheltenham Town H 26 Feb 2022 Morecambe A 2 Mar 2022 Emirates FA Cup R6 5 Mar 2022 Fleetwood Town A 12 Mar 2022 Portsmouth H 19 Mar 2022 Oxford United A 19 Mar 2022 Emirates FA Cup Qtr F 26 Mar 2022 Plymouth Argyle H 2 Apr 2022 Cambridge United H 9 Apr 2022 Shrewsbury Town A 15 Apr 2022 Rotherham United A 16 Apr 2022 Emirates FA Cup SF 18 Apr 2022 Wigan Athletic H 23 Apr 2022 Crewe Alexandra A 30 Apr 2022 Charlton Athletic H 14 May 2022 Emirates FA Cup Final

Photo: Action Images



masetheace added 09:27 - Jun 24

Couldn't ask for an any better August 0

aloanagain added 09:28 - Jun 24

That's a long year of football, roll on 2022. 1

Paddy39 added 09:43 - Jun 24

There are many games to be won out of those fixtures in Sept. COYB's.

0

