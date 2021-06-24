Quantcast
Ipswich Town Fixtures 2021/22
Thursday, 24th Jun 2021 09:20

Town's 2021/22 Sky Bet League One fixtures in full.

7 Aug 2021MorecambeH
11 Aug 2021Carabao Cup R1
14 Aug 2021Burton Albion A
17 Aug 2021Cheltenham TownA
21 Aug 2021MK DonsH
25 Aug 2021Carabao Cup R2
28 Aug 2021AFC WimbledonH
1 Sep 2021Papa John’s EFL Trophy R1
7 Sep 2021Wycome WanderersA
11 Sep 2021Bolton WanderersH
18 Sep 2021Lincoln CityA
22 Sep 2021Carabao Cup R3
25 Sep 2021Sheffield WednesdayH
28 Sep 2021Doncaster RoversH
2 Oct 2021Accrington StanleyA
9 Oct 2021Shrewsbury TownH
16 Oct 2021Cambridge UnitedA
19 Oct 2021PortsmouthA
23 Oct 2021Fleetwood TownH
27 Oct 2021Carabao Cup R4
30 Oct 2021Plymouth ArgyleA
6 Nov 2021Emirates FA Cup
13 Nov 2021Oxford UnitedH
20 Nov 2021SunderlandA
23 Nov 2021Rotherham UnitedH
27 Nov 2021Crewe AlexandraH
4 Dec 2021Emirates FA Cup R2
7 Dec 2021Charlton AthleticA
11 Dec 2021Wigan AthleticA
18 Dec 2021SunderlandH
22 Dec 2021Carabao Cup R5
26 Dec 2021GillinghamA
29 Dec 2021Wycombe WanderersH
1 Jan 2022Lincoln CityH
5 Jan 2022Carabao Cup SF1
8 Jan 2022AFC WimbledonA
8 Jan 2022Emirates FA Cup R3
12 Jan 2022Carabao Cup SF2
15 Jan 2022Bolton WanderersA
22 Jan 2022Accrington StanleyH
29 Jan 2022Sheffield WednesdayA
5 Feb 2022GillinghamH
5 Feb 2022Emirates FA Cup R4
8 Feb 2022Doncaster RoversA
12 Feb 2022MK DonsA
19 Feb 2022Burton AlbionH
22 Feb 2022Cheltenham TownH
26 Feb 2022MorecambeA
2 Mar 2022Emirates FA Cup R6
5 Mar 2022Fleetwood TownA
12 Mar 2022PortsmouthH
19 Mar 2022Oxford UnitedA
19 Mar 2022Emirates FA Cup Qtr F
26 Mar 2022Plymouth ArgyleH
2 Apr 2022Cambridge UnitedH
9 Apr 2022Shrewsbury TownA
15 Apr 2022Rotherham UnitedA
16 Apr 2022Emirates FA Cup SF
18 Apr 2022Wigan AthleticH
23 Apr 2022Crewe AlexandraA
30 Apr 2022Charlton AthleticH
14 May 2022Emirates FA Cup Final


Photo: Action Images



masetheace added 09:27 - Jun 24
Couldn't ask for an any better August
0

aloanagain added 09:28 - Jun 24
That's a long year of football, roll on 2022.
1

Paddy39 added 09:43 - Jun 24
There are many games to be won out of those fixtures in Sept. COYB's.
0


