Tractor Girls Make First Signing of Summer

Thursday, 24th Jun 2021 20:58 Ipswich Town Women have made ex-England youth international defender Olivia Smith their first signing of the summer. Last season the 21-year-old, who has won 16 England caps from U16 to U19 level, played for the London Bees and Charlton in the Women's Championship. Smith previously played for Town boss Joe Sheehan at Barking Abbey Girls and subsequently spent spells with Millwall and West Ham United before to moving to Chelsea at U15 level. After four years with the West Londoners, she signed a scholarship with the University of Oklahoma. A year later she transferred to UCF (University of Central Florida) before returning to the UK six months later when she rejoined West Ham, who she left in the summer of 2020 when she moved to the London Bees before switching to the Addicks in November. Smith turned down a contract extension with Charlton at the end of the season after the club outlined its intention to turn fully professional, something which clashes with her career in the police force. Following her departure from the Addicks, Olivia links up with Joe Sheehan for the second time and becomes the Blues' first signing of the summer ahead of the 2021/22 Women's National League Southern Premier Division season.

Meanwhile, the Tractor Girls have announced their retained list ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, their first in FAWNL Southern Premier Division. Retained First-Team Players Lindsey Cooper

Lucy Egan

Anna Grey

Eva Hubbard

Eloise King

Abbie Lafayette

Paige Peake

Natasha Thomas

Blue Wilson Joining Town's New Development Team Olivia Billson Academy Graduates Zoe Barratt

Maddie Biggs

Maria Boswell

Abbie Jackson

Leonie Jackson

Kyra Robertson

Sophie Peskett Academy Players Sarah Brasero-Carriera

Issy Bryant

Summer Hughes

Nina Meollo

Lucy O'Brien

Sara Smith-Walter Departing Amy-Leigh Abrehart

Sasha Adamson

Nikita Runnacles

Molly Sutherland (university)

Lucy Williamson

Emma Wallis (university) Retiring Georgia Allen

Amanda Crump

Paige Wakefield

