Sheeran TikTok Euros Gig at Portman Road Tonight

Friday, 25th Jun 2021 10:54 Town first-team shirt sponsor Ed Sheeran will perform live from Portman Road this evening as part of TikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 show. The free-to-view gig, which begins at 9pm, is available only from Sheeran's TikTok channel and will feature the first performance of his new single, Bad Habits. No audience will be present. The show will subsequently be available to view again tomorrow and on July 9th for those that missed it. Sheeran, who will sponsor the Blues’ first-team shirts for both the men’s and women’s sides in 2021/22, has been at the club rehearsing with the stage having been erected at the back of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand earlier in the week.

Photo: Instagram



TheJam added 10:58 - Jun 25

Best wishes Ed.

Up the town. 0

Nictate added 10:58 - Jun 25

MY NAME IS EDWARD SHEERAN MY HAIRS NOT BROWN

I'M A FOOTBALL SUPPORTER OF IPSWICH TOWN,

WHEREVER THEY PLAY

YOU'LL FIND ME,

I HAVENT MISSED A GAME SINCE I WAS 3

WITH MY GUITAR AND MY STRAP AND MY PRIVATE JET

SINGING WHERE WAS GUNNY WHEN THE BALL ROLLED IN THE NET

FOLLOW THE TOWN

UP OR DOWN

I'M EDWARD SHEERAN MY HAIRS NOT BROWN

BUT EVERYBODY CALLS IT RED! 5

GiroJim added 11:28 - Jun 25

Good on him for what he is doing for Town, but no interest in the guy. Just not my thing. -1

CraigEdwards added 11:34 - Jun 25

The start of an amazing journey. 0

raycrawfordswig added 11:37 - Jun 25

Waiting for Nodge trolls to say something about empty stadium ,they are so predictable. 0

jabberjackson added 11:55 - Jun 25

GiroJim not interested...not his thing



I, personally, love the fact that Ipswich is going to get worldwide collateral PR from this performance tonight.



It makes ITFC relevant again, after so many years in the doldrums



You don't have to love his music (I think he's great), but rejoice in the fact that Ipswich will resurface on the world map tonight, and get behind it - it doesn't have to be 'your thing' 1

