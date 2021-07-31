Simpson Joins Swindon on Loan
Saturday, 31st Jul 2021 14:17
Blues youngster Tyreece Simpson has joined League Two Swindon Town on a season-long loan.
TWTD revealed on Wednesday that Simpson was on trial at the County Ground with a view to joining them on loan.
Ben Chorley, director of football at Swindon, told his club’s official website: “Firstly, I would like to say a big thank you to Paul Cook and Ipswich Town FC. Paul and the club’s constant dialogue has made this loan move for Tyreece so smooth.
“We are very pleased to have Tyreece in our squad for the 2021/22 season. He has a fantastic attitude, willingness to learn and this signing will enhance our current squad.”
The 19-year-old has made four League One sub appearances for the Blues, as well as two EFL Trophy starts and one game from the bench in that competition, so far without scoring.
Simpson is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season.
Previously, Town centre-half Luke Woolfenden spent 2018/19 on loan at the County Ground.
Photo: Matchday Images
