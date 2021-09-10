Vincent-Young: It’s the Sort of Football I Enjoy Playing

Friday, 10th Sep 2021 06:00 Kane Vincent-Young expects to revel in boss Paul Cook’s new-look Town team this season and is pleased with his form so far in the current campaign. “I think I’ve started quite well,” said the 25-year-old Londoner who was with Tottenham as a youngster. “It’s been some time since I was able to string a few games together so for me it’s a case of being really pleased just to be back on the pitch. “Touch wood, that’s something I can continue to do and with each game that passes I feel more and more comfortable. “We’re still at a stage where we’re trying to take in information that the manager is passing on to us all but I’m feeling better about the job I am trying to do. I’m pleased with the way that things have gone so far and I’m sure I’ve got more to give.” Town are only five games into their League One programme and Cook opted to rest the former Colchester right-back for the 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham. “I’m still coming back into it and the plan is to get to the point where I’m available for each and every game,” Vincent-Young added. “The training has been tough as well but as each day passes I feel I’m getting fitter and getting my robustness back. “It’s just a case of continuing to look after myself, get through the games, get through training and as the season progresses making sure I continue to be available.” Asked how close he believes he is to being the player who became an instant favourite with supporters following his move up the A12 in August 2019, he answered: “That’s the plan. We play differently now, I have to say, but within that I believe I can be just as effective. “Hopefully, you’ll see me playing the way that I played when I first joined the club but within a different shape, a different formation and having a different role in the team.” Vincent-Young has caught the eye in recent weeks, providing assists for goalscorers Macauley Bonne and Wes Burns in the home draws with Milton Keynes Dons and AFC Wimbledon respectively, and he added: “The way we play is expansive and aggressive, plus the full-backs are central to how the manager wants to play. “I’m hoping I can continue to back it up with some good numbers because I want to be effective on the pitch and these days the numbers in football are really important. I’m pleased with how things are going but I want to offer more. “The gaffer has been clear about what he expects from his full-backs on either side of the pitch. I feel that getting forward is something that is very much one of my strengths. “As you’ve seen, it’s quite relentless and I’m very much up and down the pitch. But it’s something I feel I can do and with each game that passes I get more and more comfortable doing it. “It’s the sort of football I enjoy playing, especially when I have the sort of quality players around me who can find me with the right passes when I get myself into really good areas. Then it’s up to me to deliver the quality to the people in the box for them to put the chances away.” The final pieces in manager Cook’s rebuilding jigsaw were provided by the arrival of goalkeeper Christian Walton and winger Bersant Celina, on loan from Brighton and Dijon respectively, and midfielder Sam Morsy on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough, all three checking in before the summer transfer window closed last week. Vincent-Young added: “Once again, three really good additions and you can see exactly why they have been brought in. Each player is slightly different to what we already had, they’re certainly going to add to the group and we’re looking forward to getting them out there on the pitch. “As a right-back I have to play against Bersant and Kyle Edwards in training. I was up against Bersant yesterday and I can tell you this – it’s not going to get any more difficult than that for me in the games. If you can do it in training it serves you well for a Saturday. Also, with that sort of quality at the club it’s only going to improve me and the team. “It’s not just Bersant and Kyle; you can say it about the whole team. If we’re working on shape you can see how strong we are in every single position. “Training is tough every day as we work and try to prove ourselves against our own because we have some really good players in the building.”

Photo: Matchday Images



