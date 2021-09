Lincoln City 0-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Sunday, 19th Sep 2021 09:11 Highlights of yesterday's 1-0 win at Lincoln City via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: Steve Waller



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



johnwarksshorts added 09:35 - Sep 19

Call me biased but I didn't see a push on defender for Bonnie's GOAAAAAAL!! looked more organised. COYB! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments