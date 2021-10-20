Former Blue Tabb Set to Ride in Charity Race

Wednesday, 20th Oct 2021 10:52 Former Town midfielder Jay Tabb is set to make his debut as a jockey in a charity race at Wincanton on Sunday. Tabb, 37, has been working for National Hunt trainer Philip Hobbs at his yard at Minehead in Somerset since 2019 having developed an interest in horse racing during his time as a player. Now, the former Republic of Ireland U21 international is set to take part in Sunday’s Fitzdares Racing Welfare Charity Flat Race. Previously ex-England striker Michael Owen finished second in the event and Tabb, who also played for Brentford, Crawley (loan), Coventry and Reading, feels he will have to do well to match that performance. “It'd be a good achievement,” he told the Racing Post. “There's 12 of us riding with different levels of ability, as I think some have ridden in point-to-points so they'll have a bit more experience than me. “I'm not expecting to win but I want to go out and enjoy it and hopefully not show myself up. “Riding on a horse on a racecourse in the racing silks is a real privilege and I'm really lucky and grateful I get to do it. Horses are so unpredictable, I'll be happy if we get to the start and can jump off nicely.” Tabb says he’s having to abandon his pre-match preparations from his footballing days. “I used to have a set routine from Friday night before every game,” he recalled. “I'd always have the same dinner of chicken, pasta and vegetables, and the morning before the match porridge with blueberries and honey. I'd always stick to the same routine. But before Sunday I have to watch what I eat, which is different. “I've been speaking to a few of the lads and I'm going to try and ride out in the racing breeches and saddle as they say it'll feel a bit different. “Closer to the time, when I find out who I'm riding, I'll speak to the ones who have ridden them before. I feel fit enough and ready to go.” Tabb, who made 61 starts and 24 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five times, between March 2013 and May 2016, has currently raised more than £1,000 for Racing Welfare via his JustGiving page.

Photo: Action Images



