Ndaba, Morris and Tete on Target

Saturday, 7th May 2022 21:33 Corrie Ndaba was on target in his final game for loan side Salford City, while Ben Morris netted for his Swedish loan club GAIS and Tete Yengi scored for Finnish side VPS. Ndaba headed Salford’s second goal in the 67th minute as they were defeated 4-2 at Stevenage in their last League Two match of 2021/22. The centre-half or left-back Dubliner made 28 starts and two sub appearances for the Ammies, scoring twice, as they ended the season in 10th place. The 22-year-old was named Player of the Year by Salford fans and the Dubliner thanked them for their support. “It’s been unbelievable for me, I don’t really have words to describe it,” he said. “The love they’ve shown throughout the whole season, I’ve never experienced anything like this, so I can only thank them. Chanting my name every game, even in the town, it’s just unbelievable.” 🗣 "It was unbelievable the support, the fans all in fancy dress was great to see. Fair play to the fans and we can only thank them for travelling so far.” 👏 @CorrieNdaba | #WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) May 7, 2022 Elsewhere, Morris, also 22, netted the first goal as GAIS, who are second in Ettan Södra, Sweden’s third tier, thrashed Torns IF 5-1. On-loan U23s striker Yengi scored for VPS as they won 2-0 away at Haka. The Swedish and Finnish seasons run through the summer. On loan Ipswich forward Tete Yengi scores for VPS. Currently leading 0-1 at Haka #veikkausliiga #itfc



pic.twitter.com/Xy6GiMgl3i — Escape To Suomi 🇫🇮⚽️ (@EscapeToSuomi) May 7, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



