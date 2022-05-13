Baggott Set to Join Up With Indonesia U23s

Friday, 13th May 2022 14:53 Blues central defender Elkan Baggott is set to join up with the Indonesia U23s squad at the SEA Games in Vietnam over the next few days, subject to medical clearance. Town refused permission for the 19-year-old to make the trip ahead of the tournament, where Indonesia have so far been beaten 3-0 by the hosts and defeated Timor Leste 4-1 and the Philippines 3-0, as he was required first by the senior side and then the U23s for their end-of-season matches. However, with the Blues’ season over, Baggott is now free to join up with the Indonesian youngsters once he’s given the medical go-ahead having picked up a knock which saw him miss the U23s Professional Development League play-off semi-final at Coventry earlier this week. Indonesia, who are currently second in the five-team group, hope he’ll be involved in Sunday’s game against third-placed Myanmar, their fourth and final group match. The top two go through to the semi-finals. Baggott, who made his first two League One appearances in the final weeks of the season, is also due to join up with Indonesia's senior squad for a training camp from May 24th, which will include a friendly against Bangladesh in Bandung on June 1st, ahead of the Asian Cup qualifiers in Kuwait where they will face the hosts, Jordan and Nepal. Born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother, Baggott has previously won six full Indonesia caps, featuring regularly and scoring his first international goal at the AFF Suzuki Cup in January.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments