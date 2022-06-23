Town to Face Arsenal U21s in Papa John's Trophy

Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 11:45

Arsenal’s U21s will join Town, Cambridge and Northampton in Papa John’s Trophy Southern Group H.

This morning’s draw for the first round of the competition saw the Gunners’ youngsters added to the group, the trio of EFL sides having been announced on Monday.

Town will play one of the EFL teams and the North Londoners’ U21s at home and one of the EFL clubs away.

The first ties will take place in the week commencing 29th August with the dates of the fixtures to be confirmed.

The Blues faced Arsenal’s U21s in last season’s round of 32 but were beaten 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Prior to that, Town had topped their group after West Ham’s U21s were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player, the Blues having initially finished second.

Town also faced the young Gunners in the group stage of the 2020/21 competition when the academy side were again victorious at Portman Road, on that occasion 2-1.

The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup takes place live on Sky Sports News at 2.30pm this afternoon. Town will be ball number 15.





Photo: EFL