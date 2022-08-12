Keeper Hayes Signs New Deal

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 15:46 Young keeper Nick Hayes has signed a new contract with the Blues, tying him to the club until the summer of 2024. The 23-year-old, who is from Clacton, rejoined the club from Hemel Hempstead in January having come through the Blues academy before being released in the summer of 2018 after winning three England U17 caps, featuring in squads alongside Andre Dozzell and Ben Morris. “I have been working really hard and I am delighted because I knew I wanted to stay here,” Hayes told the club site. “I love working with the group and Reg [Rene Gilmartin, head of goalkeeping] is probably the best coach I have worked with. “He knows how to push my buttons and get me going, and we all have a good relationship with him. “The manager and the other coaching staff are also brilliant. I love how we focus on detail and how every piece of information is designed to contribute to game plans and what we want to achieve here. “I am really excited about this season. My aim is to keep working hard, keep pushing the lads and make my debut at some point in the campaign.” Hayes is yet to make his first-team bow for the Blues but was on the bench for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Colchester. “Nick has been outstanding since he signed for the club,” Gilmartin added. “When the opportunities and circumstances have aligned, he's been ready and credit to him because he has applied himself so well. He is a likeable guy but mainly his attitude and work ethic are second to none.” The keeper, who also qualifies to play international football for Poland, had a spell on loan with Dunstable during his previous stint with the Blues and following his release joined Woking, had another spell with Dunstable before signing for Norwich City in February 2019 and then spending a loan with Hertford Town. In June 2020 he was released by the Canaries when he joined Salford City, where he made one senior appearance in the EFL Trophy with Vaclav Hladky the Ammies' number one, before leaving them and joining Hemel Hempstead in February 2021.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 16:13 - Aug 12

Good, Im not a great fan of Hladky and a former academy player on a longer deal feels like a good move. If Hladky should move on, Nick will be a decent deputy from all accounts 0

