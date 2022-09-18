Oudnie-Morgan Celebrates Northern Ireland U19s Call With Goal

Sunday, 18th Sep 2022 11:25

Blues youngster Rio Oudnie-Morgan celebrated his first Northern Ireland U19s call-up with a goal as Town’s U18s drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at their Middlewood training ground on Saturday morning.

First-year scholar Oudnie-Morgan, 16, was on target for the first time in Professional Development League Two South, in which the young Blues are now fourth.

Attacking midfielder Oudnie-Morgan will be with the Northern Ireland squad for U19s Euro qualifiers in Holland later this month when the take on the hosts, Slovenia and Moldova.

Oudnie-Morgan has previously won caps at U17 and U18 level and made headlines in the summer when he scored a superb strike against Manchester United’s youngsters at SuperCupNI.





Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC