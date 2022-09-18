Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Oudnie-Morgan Celebrates Northern Ireland U19s Call With Goal
Sunday, 18th Sep 2022 11:25

Blues youngster Rio Oudnie-Morgan celebrated his first Northern Ireland U19s call-up with a goal as Town’s U18s drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at their Middlewood training ground on Saturday morning.

First-year scholar Oudnie-Morgan, 16, was on target for the first time in Professional Development League Two South, in which the young Blues are now fourth.

Attacking midfielder Oudnie-Morgan will be with the Northern Ireland squad for U19s Euro qualifiers in Holland later this month when the take on the hosts, Slovenia and Moldova.

Oudnie-Morgan has previously won caps at U17 and U18 level and made headlines in the summer when he scored a superb strike against Manchester United’s youngsters at SuperCupNI.


Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022