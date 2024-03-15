Burns: Impact of Subs is One of Our Massive Things

Friday, 15th Mar 2024 17:59 Wes Burns has insisted Ipswich are in a league of their own when it comes to bringing substitutes off the bench to influence the outcome of games and bank vital points in pursuit of promotion to the Premier League this season. Town are without equal when it comes to scoring substitutes, while their record of picking up 28 points from losing positions also puts them out in front ahead of all their second-tier rivals, their never-say-die fighting spirit being an outstanding feature of the current campaign. Burns said: “It’s one of our massive things here really, people coming off the bench to influence the outcome of games. We’ve said it before but I think we’re probably the most ready squad in the Championship – most goals off the bench and the biggest impact from substitutes that has been seen in the Championship this season. “It’s a massive thing for us; if you’re not in the starting XI you don’t sulk. There are no egos here and everyone, starters or subs, knows there are three points at stake and everyone has to buy into that. “If you’re coming off the bench you need to bring that impact because the lads put in so much effort for 65 minutes or so, and the very least you can do is put in maximum effort for the 25 minutes or so that you are going to be on the pitch. You’re coming on to make a difference.” Town are battling it out with Leicester, Leeds and Southampton, all relegated form the Premier League last season and in receipt of multi-million pound parachute payments, for the two automatic promotion places on offer and their record of having only been beaten five times in 37 league games so far has exceeded most people’s expectations. Burns added: “I think it’s been a fairly strong season for everyone at the club, to be honest. From a personal point of view, everyone was wondering how we would cope with stepping up to Championship level this year. I had a little taster of the Championship when I was a lot younger but it was a very cloudy experience back then, so to be having a full season and a long run of games is a lot different. “It has been more physically demanding and the teams we are facing are a lot better, both tactically and footballing-wise, and can punish you if you’re not on your game. “I think we’ve found that out in a couple of games, but it has been a good learning curve for me and I’m looking forward to finishing off the season strongly. “I think there are always things that I want to improve but I’ll keep them in my own head. Everyone sets their own personal targets at the start of a new season and you want to hit them, but as a squad I would say we can be proud of where we’re at.

“As a newly-promoted side we’ve been setting club records and Championship records this season that will stand for years to come, and the more we can push that, the prouder the lads can be.” Burns returned to the starting line-up at Cardiff last week after missing the 2-0 win at Plymouth and then being on the bench to face his first club, Bristol City, in a midweek clash that produced one of the most dramatic endings this season as McKenna’s men once again came from behind to clinch a 3-2 win. The winger, who had scored twice in the 4-3 home win over rock-bottom Rotherham before being forced off with injury, replaced Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson for the final 30 minutes plus stoppage time against the Robins and played a significant part in helping to turn the game Town’s way. He added: “When we were sat on the bench that night, Clarkey [Harry Clarke] was sat next to me at the time and we were saying it felt as if the game had gone a bit flat and we needed an injection of intensity and what we usually bring to games at Portman Road. I think everyone knows that a game at Portman Road is the most intense you will find in the whole of England. “So, we just needed to up the level of intensity and me, Jeremy [Sarmiento], Ali [Al-Hamadi] and Tayls [Jack Taylor] all came on at the same time. “I can remember saying we needed to bring full intensity to the game because we could see they were starting to tire as we were slowing building into the game. “As long as we could do what we usually do, I knew the chances would come and we ended up getting our rewards. It’s not really my forte coming on as a substitute but that was the message as we came on. “Actually, I owe quite a lot to Bristol City as a club. They picked me up when nobody else would and gave me my chance. As nice as it is to win a game of football and beat a former team, I will always have respect for Bristol City.” Referring to his injury record, Burns continued: “It’s just how it goes sometimes. I had a similar one with my shoulder when I went away with Wales earlier in the season. These things happen in football and it’s basically how you come back from it. “Sometimes a little physical reset is all the difference you need coming back into the squad. You can have 10 to 14 days out and it can be a massive mental reset for you and you can breathe new life into the squad when you return. The lads can get a boost when they see you back in training and it’s similarly vice-versa.” Town regularly make use of the talent available to them on the bench and few, if any, clubs seem capable of the seamless transition that takes place when the substitutes join the action. “That’s credit to us as a squad and the recruitment team who have put this incredible squad together,” Burns said. “We are always match-ready and wanting to do well, whether or not we are starting the game or on the bench. I don’t think you will find another squad in the Championship that’s more together and pushing in the same direction.” Asked if he felt he was in competition with Hutchinson for the right-wing tole in the first team, Burns added; “Omari has been top-class ever since he came in. If I can give him a bit of guidance, I try to give it. I don’t see it as a battle to be honest. “He’s come here to help us achieve our end goal and if I can help him in any way, shape or form I will do. He’s often been magnificent when he’s played and his numbers speak for themselves. “Like I say, I don’t see it as a battle between us; I see it as more of a mentoring role. For such a young lad making his way in the game, anything I can do to help him I will do.” Turning his attention to tomorrow’s visit of second-bottom Sheffield Wednesday, the player said: “They were a big challenge at the start of the season coming off the form they showed to win promotion last season with us. “We knew what they would be like going into the game at Hillsborough and they also knew exactly what to expect from us. “It was a tough game at their place and I’m expecting the same here tomorrow. They’ve had a change of manager and they’re probably one of the most in-form teams in the Championship at the moment. “It’s going to be a tough one; they’re a big, physical side and they will be looking to impose their style of play on us, which we need to be ready for. There’ no doubt it will be tough.” Finally, Burns spoke about his recent decision to have the bulk of his hair removed in favour of a much shorter style. Addressing TWTD’s Phil Ham, he said: “There was no real thought process behind it, to be honest. I’d had long hair for four or five years and just fancied a change. I’d grown it throughout Covid and it was just that I wanted a change of style. I like it – it’s low maintenance and you should know about that!”

Photo: TWTD



