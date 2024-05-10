U18s End Season at Peterborough

Friday, 10th May 2024 11:29

Town’s U18s complete their Professional Development League Two South fixtures when they take on Peterborough United at London Road on Saturday afternoon (KO 1.30pm).

Olly Lee’s side could move into fifth in the table if their result is better than AFC Bournemouth’s in their last game of the campaign, which is away at Burnley.

The Blues’ U21s have already completed their season, they were beaten 2-1 at home by Sheffield Wednesday a week ago, and finished fifth in their division.

U18s Table

U21s Table





Photo: Action Images