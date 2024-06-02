Morsy Skippers at Children of Gaza Fundraiser
Sunday, 2nd Jun 2024 10:11
Blues skipper Sam Morsy captained a team at yesterday’s Children of Gaza charity fundraising match at Barnet’s Hive stadium.
The Egypt international wore the armband and led out a side representing Nujum Sports, a charity supporting Muslim athletes and run by Ebadur Rahman, who organised the match, although didn't play in the game due to Town’s pre-season recovery schedules.
They were up against a team assembled by ex-Aston Villa and Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi.
Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi, currently recovering from adductor surgery, was also at the match with a long list of high profile current and ex-players involved, Crystal Palace pair Jeffrey Schlupp and Jairo Riedewald, Emile Heskey, former Town loanee Aaron Mclean, Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, Adama Traore of Fulham, Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury and Donny van de Beek of Manchester United among them.
Ahead of the game, Morsy said: “I’m really proud to be here and support the children of Gaza.”
On so many players coming together, he added: “I think that’s the truly special thing. It’s a charity game but it shows there’s still goodness in the world and people who want to come together who want to try and make a change, so it’s going to be a special day.”
Organiser Rahman said: “All children need to be protected and cared for no matter what their socioeconomic background, ethnicity, or faith. Our duty of care goes beyond borders, and we must act now to make sure our response is genuine, impactful, and urgent.
“Nujum Sports thanks all our athletes who are currently playing professional football and coming out of retirement to add their ‘boots’ to this amazing endeavour.
“A special thank you goes out to Anwar El Ghazi for championing this initiative and for his courage in speaking out against injustice and advocating for all Palestinian children.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town (Home) by ad_wilkin
The last game of the regular season and hopefully the last game of Ipswich’s season sees Huddersfield visit Portman Road with the Super Blues needing one point to guarantee promotion to the promised land.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]