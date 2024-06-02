Williams: It Was a Privilege to Play For Town

Former loanee Brandon Williams has thanked everyone associated with Town for their support and says he’ll be supporting the Blues next season.

Full-back Williams, 23, joined Town on loan from Manchester United in August last year and made 10 starts and seven sub appearances, scoring twice, before returning to Old Trafford just after Christmas for assessment and never returned to Portman Road.

“Ipswich Town, it was a privilege to play for this club,” Williams, who is out of contract this summer, wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the support from everybody associated within the club and outside.

“Good luck next season I will be supporting. Uppa the Tractor Boys 🚜”





Photo: Matchday Images