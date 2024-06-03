Slicker Could Win Cap

Monday, 3rd Jun 2024 10:48

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker looks set to win his 16th Scotland U21s cap when his side take on Türkiye in a friendly at the Kasımpaşa Stadium in Istanbul this evening (KO 6pm).

The game is the first of two the young Scots are playing over the next week with another friendly against Austria at Stadium Wiener Neustadt, Wiener Neustadt fon Friday.

Scotland U21s: Adam Devine Rangers (on loan to Motherwell), Adedire Mebude KVC Westerlo (on loan to Bristol City), Azeem Abdulai Swansea City, Cieran Slicker Ipswich Town, Connor Barron Aberdeen, Connor McAvoy Fulham, David Watson Kilmarnock, Jack Newman Dundee United, Josh Doig US Sassuolo Calcio, Josh Mulligan Dundee, Kai Fotheringham Dundee United, Lennon Miller Motherwell, Leon King Rangers, Lewis Fiorini Manchester City (on loan to Charlton Athletic), Liam Morrison Bayern Munich (on to Wigan Athletic), Lyall Cameron Dundee, Matthew Anderson Celtic (on loan to FC Admira Wacker Modling), Max Johnston Sturm Graz, Michael Mellon Burnley (on loan to Dundee), Robert Apter Blackpool (on loan to Tranmere Rovers), Tommy Conway Bristol City, Vincent Angelini Brentford.





Photo: Matchday Images