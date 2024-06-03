Ball: My Two Seasons Here Have Been Incredibly Special

Monday, 3rd Jun 2024 17:41 Dom Ball, whose release was announced this afternoon, says his two years at Portman Road have been incredibly special. Midfielder, central defender or right-back Ball joined Town after leaving QPR in the summer of 2022 but never established himself in the team, the Blues’ form and injury limiting his opportunities. The 28-year-old made 13 starts - five in the league - and 22 sub appearances, scoring one goal. “My two seasons at Ipswich have been incredibly special. The goal when I signed was to help the club return to the Championship, so to do that and then achieve promotion again last season has honestly been a dream come true,” Ball said in a statement released through the club. “I’ve met so many wonderful people during my time here and made memories to last a lifetime. “I want to thank the fans for their support, all the coaches and staff I have worked with and, of course, my teammates. I’ve never been part of a dressing room with the bond we have and I doubt I ever will again. “I will miss everyone and I wish the club nothing by the best in the Premier League. COYB.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Mariner1974 added 17:56 - Jun 3

That was Ball handing over the mike to Leif Davis at the end of season awards. Someone has to take over Ed Sheeran song starting duties. Seemed like a top lad and popular in the dressing room. 0

