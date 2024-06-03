Camara: Club Will Live With Me For Life

Monday, 3rd Jun 2024 19:37

Exiting midfielder Panutche Camara says he knew the project at Town was perfect from the moment he signed.

Camara, whose release was confirmed earlier this evening, joined the Blues from Plymouth on deadline day in August 2022 but had an injury hit first campaign before being loaned to Charlton last season.

The Guinea-Bissau international made one start and three sub appearances for the Blues - just one game from the bench in the league - scoring once, in the FA Cup at Bracknell.

“What [a club] and incredible people I met. I thank all the staff, from the kitchen to the bosses, and especially the players, who welcomed me with great affection from the beginning,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Sometimes we have our plans but God always has his way, my time at the club wasn’t easy, but it’s the club I’ll live with for life.

“Very grateful for the opportunity to be part of the project, which was perfect on a collective level, I was sure from the beginning when I was invited to join the project.”





Photo: Matchday Images