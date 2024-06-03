Slicker Wins Cap

Monday, 3rd Jun 2024 20:40

Town keeper Cieran Slicker started and won his 16th Scotland U21s cap as his side was beaten 2-1 by Türkiye in a friendly at the Kasımpaşa Stadium in Istanbul this evening.

The game was the first of two friendlies the young Scots are playing this next week with a game against Austria at Stadium Wiener Neustadt, Wiener Neustadt on Friday.

Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns are currently away with Wales, Axel Tuanzebe with DR Congo and Cameron Burgess with Australia.





Photo: TWTD