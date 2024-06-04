Released Youngster Stewart Joins Coleraine

Tuesday, 4th Jun 2024 20:41

Released Town youngster Cameron Stewart has signed for Coleraine, the club he supported as a boy.

Central defender Stewart, 21, joined the academy from Linfield in the summer of 2019 but never made the first team at Portman Road.

The Northern Ireland U19 international and U21 call-up penned his first pro deal with Town in July 2021 and signed a two-year contract in the summer of 2022, which ended at the end of the season.

The Ballymena-born Stewart spent last season on loan with Scottish League One side Cove Rangers, having spent the second half of the previous campaign with Crusaders in the Irish League.

“Cameron ticks all the boxes, we have a profile of player we are looking to try and recruit, he’s got really good potential having had lots of minutes at a good level in Scotland last year,” head coach Dean Shiels said.

“We are expecting him to come in and really develop under the full time model and expecting big things from him.”

Earlier in the week, Town were linked with another Northern Irish-born defender, Larne full-back Sean Brown.

The Blues and Hull City were reported to be keeping tabs on the 19-year-old from Belfast, who is contracted until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Meanwhile, former Blues midfielder Brett McGavin, 24, has joined Vanarama National League Yeovil Town having left National League South Torquay United at the end of the season.





Photo: TWTD