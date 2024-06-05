New Book Celebrates Town's Premier League Promotion

Town’s promotion-winning 2023/24 season is celebrated in a new book, The Game Changers – Premier Edition, by Karl Fuller.

The book is the story of the campaign in which the Blues leapt into the Premier League in only their first year back in the Championship.

It is the follow-up to EADT columnist and lifelong Town supporter Fuller’s The Game Changers, which chronicled promotion from League One the previous season.

Guardian journalist Nick Ames has written a foreword, while club ambassadors Matt Holland and Simon Milton have also contributed.

In addition to the story of the season, the book includes match details, statistics and photos, while Brad Lloyd of Glory Days Artwork has illustrated the cover.

The Game Changers – Premier Edition is available here for £9.33, while The Game Changers remains on sale for £11.99.





Photo: Contributed