Williams Released By Manchester United

Wednesday, 5th Jun 2024 13:30

Manchester United have confirmed the release of former Blues loanee Brandon Williams.

Full-back Williams, 23, joined Town on loan from the Red Devils in August last year and made 10 starts and seven sub appearances, scoring twice, before returning to Old Trafford just after Christmas for assessment and never returned to Portman Road.

“Academy graduate, Brandon Williams will leave United following the expiry of his contract,” United confirmed on their website.

“The full-back, who joined the club at the age of nine and proudly went on to make 51 first-team appearances, will always be welcome back at the club through the Alumni programme.”

Elsewhere, former Blues central defender Tommy Smith has moved from Macarthur FC in Australia to New Zealand-based Auckland FC, a new A-League side.





Photo: Matchday Images