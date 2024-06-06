Quartet Could Win Caps

Thursday, 6th Jun 2024 10:19 Cameron Burgess, Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns and Axel Tuanzebe could all win international caps today. Burgess and Australia, who have been at a training camp in Thailand, are first into action when they take on Bangladesh in a World Cup qualifier at the Bashundhara Kings Arena, Dhaka this morning (KO 11.45am). On Tuesday of next week, the Socceroos move on to Western Australia to take on Palestine at HBF Park, Perth, Burgess’s home town. The fixtures are the final games in the second round of AFC qualifying with the Australians already through to third stage having won four matches on the bounce in November last year and March. Burgess, 28, has previously won eight full caps. Broadhead and Burns are with the Wales squad which takes on Gibraltar in a friendly at the Estadio Algarve, Portugal this evening (KO 5pm), as is former loanee Kieffer Moore. The game is being shown live on S4C and also on Premier Sports 1. Wales also face Slovakia in Trnava on Sunday with the matches preparation for their UEFA Nations League campaign which gets under way in September with the Welsh grouped with Iceland, Türkiye and Montenegro. Broadhead, 26, has won 11 full caps, scoring twice, while Burns, 29, has played for his country on six previous occasions. Tuanzebe could win his first full cap with DR Congo in this evening’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar (KO 8pm). The Congolese subsequently face Togo in Kinshasa in three days’ time. The 26-year-old switched international allegiance to the country of his birth in March from England, where he grew up, with whom he had played at U19, U20 and U21 levels. DR Congo are currently third in their qualification group, a point behind both leaders Senegal and Sudan in second, having won one and lost one of their opening two fixtures. The winners go directly through to the World Cup finals and the runners-up into a play-off.

