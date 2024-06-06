Burns Wins Cap as Wales Held to Draw

Thursday, 6th Jun 2024 19:00 Blues wideman Wes Burns won his seventh full cap and played the full 90 minutes as Wales were frustrated to a 0-0 draw by Gibraltar in a friendly at the Estadio Algarve, Portugal this evening. Burns, 29, played the full 90 minutes as the Welsh huffed and puffed against a determinedly defensive Gibraltar side. Burns headed wide early on and sent in a number of crosses from his familiar wide right role as the Welsh dominated but were unable to find a goal. Former Blues loanee Kieffer Moore came off the bench on the hour and volleyed over in injury time, while Nathan Broadhead remained on the bench throughout. The Gibraltar side included former Town academy right-back Kian Ronan, now with King’s Lynn. Wales are in action again on Sunday when they take on Slovakia in Trnava with the matches preparation for their UEFA Nations League campaign which gets under way in September with the Welsh grouped with Iceland, Türkiye and Montenegro. Elsewhere, Cameron Burgess was an unused sub as Australia maintained their 100 per cent record in the second stage of AFC World Cup qualifying by defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in Dhaka this morning. The Socceroos, who host Palestine at HBF Park, Perth, Burgess’s home town, on Tuesday, are top of the group and already through to the next phase.

Photo: TWTD



