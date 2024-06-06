Tuanzebe Wins First DR Congo Cap

Thursday, 6th Jun 2024 22:16

Town defender Axel Tuanzebe won his first DR Congo cap as his side drew 1-1 with Senegal in a World Cup qualifier in Dakar this evening.

Ismaïla Sarr gave the home side the lead in first half injury time but Fiston Mayele levelled for the Leopards five minutes from time.

Tuanzebe switched international allegiance to the country of his birth in March from England, where he grew up, with whom he had played at U19, U20 and U21 levels.

The 26-year-old is the first player to represent DR Congo while with the Blues.

The Congolese, who remain third in their World Cup qualification group, a point behind the Senegalese and three off leaders Sudan, face Togo in Kinshasa on Sunday.





Photo: Matchday Images